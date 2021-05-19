Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Health Ministry orders fix for vaccination certificate errors

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has outlined the procedures to fix errors in electronic Covid-19 vaccination certificates, referring to cases where the names of vaccine recipients were spelled incorrectly in Latin script.

The ministry said that it received a number of complaints in relation to such errors and said that all cases it has been notified of would be corrected by May 21.

Going forward, the procedure for fixing errors – which could include data such as names, date of vaccination, personal ID number or address – the vaccine recipient should lodge a formal request with the vaccination centre where they received the jab or the regional health inspectorate.

This request, freely worded rather than filling out a form, should contain the vaccine recipient’s full name, contact information and information about the vaccines administered, as well as a detailed description of the error.

If necessary, copies of relevant documentation can be attached, the ministry said, without specifying further details.

When the request is submitted to a vaccination centre and confirmed as valid, the management of the medical facility is required to submit a formal application to the regional health inspectorate to have the data corrected. Upon approval by the regional health inspectorate, that application is forwarded to be implemented by the Health Ministry.

In cases where the vaccine was administered by regional health inspectorate or “divisions of the Health Ministry,” the requests should be filed with the regional health inspectorate in question, which is then required to review the data and, upon approval of the request, file the formal application to have the correction implemented by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that in cases where names in the vaccination certificate are misspelled, the errors can also be reported directly to the Health Ministry by sending an email to mhcallcenter@mh.government.bg, with an attached copy of the vaccination certificate and the correct spelling of the names.

The ministry did not give any timeline for fixing individual errors, whether reported directly by email or at vaccination sites.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

