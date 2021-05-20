Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 37 deaths, 3.2% of tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 416, according to the May 20 daily report by the national information system.

Of 11 061 tests done in the past day, 361 – about 3.2 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 415 687 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 28 490 active cases, a decrease of 1993 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 2317 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 369 781.

There are 4201 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 178 in the past day, with 460 in intensive care, a decrease of 25.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 369, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 191 397 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 30 349 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 458 248 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 117 324 in the past day.

