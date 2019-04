Share this: Facebook

A Cessna PN210N light aircraft crashed on April 2 in the Jakupica mountain range in North Macedonia.

Authorities said that a Bulgarian family of four was travelling on the aircraft. The plane was registered in Germany and was flying from Ohrid to Skopje. The Ministry of Interior said that it had not yet reached the scene of the crash because of the difficult terrain and bad weather.

