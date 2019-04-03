Bulgarian motorist fined 1350 leva for driving at 277km/h on motorway

Share this: Facebook

A motorist driving a Sofia-registered car has been fined 1350 leva (about 690 euro) for driving at 277km/h on the Struma Motorway, district police in Kyustendil said.

The car’s speed, while travelling near the town of Boboshevo, was registered on March 29 during a police operation against speeding.

The speed limit on motorways in Bulgaria is 140km/h, though some sections of the country’s major thoroughfares have lower speed limits.

During a 24-hour operation in the Kyustendil district, a total of 333 cases of breaking the speed limit were registered, police said.

On the Struma Motorway, one car was registered as travelling at 240km/h and another at 211km/h.

Four of the offenders were recorded in the region of the village of Bagrentsi, on the Kyustendil – Dupnitsa road. Each was travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit. All four were foreigners, police in Kyustendil said.

Bulgarian traffic police across the country currently are taking part in a special operation against speeding, which continues until April 7, part of an operation by EU traffic police network Tispol.

(Photo: Jeff Hire/sxc.hu)

