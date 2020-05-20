Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister: Intensive talks on resuming charter flights on June 15

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Intensive talks are underway with countries with coronavirus epidemic situations similar to that of Bulgaria so that charter flights can resume as of June 15, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said in a television interview on May 20.

Bulgaria’s epidemic declaration, which includes a ban on the entry of foreigners to Bulgaria – with some exceptions, such as those holding permanent or long-term residence – expires on June 14.

She said that the domestic market was extremely important and that Bulgarians should choose Bulgaria for their summer holidays.

Next most important was the regional aspect, and opportunities to travel between Bulgaria’s neighbouring countries, Angelkova said.

“Intensive talks are under way with countries with similar epidemics so that charter flights can resume as of June 15,” she said.

A day earlier, Bulgarian National Radio said that countries with an epidemic situation similar to that of Bulgaria included Germany, Austria, the Scandinavian countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and France.

Angelkova said that the advantage for Bulgaria was the fact that the number of people infected with new coronavirus was small.



The country is waiting for tourists with hope, especially after the opening of the borders with Serbia and Greece as of June 1, when Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia will drop 14-day quarantine requirements for each other’s citizens.

Angelkova said that if a foreign tourist showed symptoms of coronavirus while in Bulgaria, the tourist would be separated from other holidaymakers, but the hotel would not be closed.



Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments