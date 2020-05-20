Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 68 243 tests to date, cases total 2292

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the past 24 hours, a total of 1432 samples were tested for new coronavirus, of which 33 produced a positive result, the secretary of Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against Covid-19 Dimo Dimov said on May 20.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria to 2292, counting in the 116 people who have died and the 684 who have recovered from the virus.

The death toll has increased by four in the past 24 hours. Of the four new cases, one, a 53-year-old man who died at Turgovishte hospital, had not had any other illnesses.

Dimov said that to date, a total of 68 243 tests had been carried out.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by two, in the districts of Vratsa and Pleven, to a total of 246.

Regional Development and Public Works Minister Petya Avramova said on May 20 that the ministry’s headquarters in Sofia would be closed for two days after an administration official tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have an employee who has a positive test for Covid-19, although we have taken all anti-epidemic and hygienic measures from the very beginning,” Avramova said.

The building would be completely disinfection and all employees at the ministry would be tested. Working remotely had been organised, she said.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said in a May 20 interview with Bulgarian National Television that the opening of kindegartens does not mean that the epidemic has passed.

Bulgaria’s government announced on May 19 that kindergartens and nurseries could re-open on May 22, leaving it up to municipalities to decide on specific dates of re-opening.

The municipalities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Bourgas have announced that kindergartens in their cities would re-open on May 26, after the three-day long weekend.

Ananiev said that the Health Ministry and Education Ministry had produced a nine-page document of written instructions with which kindergartens and nurseries must comply.

He said that the ban on school-leaving proms remains in force.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said that the government was allowing farewell ceremonies (not the same as prom balls) at schools to be held.

“There will be no prom balls, as there is a large crowd, a lot of emotional moments, unforeseen contacts that can lead to the spread of the virus,” Ananiev said.

He also commented on why there were such frequent changes in the orders he issued during the State of Emergency.

“I definitely don’t think I’ve lost control. We wanted to take the most adequate measures to prevent the spread of this disease,” Ananiev said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments