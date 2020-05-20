Bulgarian appointed to head EU maritime affairs directorate

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission said on May 20 that it had decided to appoint Bulgarian national Charlina Vitcheva as Director-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

Vitcheva has been Deputy Director-General of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) for the past three and a half years following a number of years as Director in the Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (REGIO).

Before joining the Commission in 2009, Vitcheva was Minister Plenipotentiary at the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the European Union.

During her 15 years in the Bulgarian public administration including at the Permanent Representation in Brussels, dealing mainly with agricultural and fisheries issues, Vitcheva was actively involved in the accession negotiations of Bulgaria and headed, between 2000 and 2004, the negotiations teams in the area of agriculture and rural development, food safety and fisheries.

(Photo: EU/Wim Daneels)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

Comments

comments