Bulgaria’s Medicines Agency head: Covid-19 vaccines will not be discarded en masse

At this stage, there have been only isolated cases of vaccines against Covid-19 being discarded, Bulgaria’s Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said in a television interview on July 17.

With many vaccination points and many medical teams participating in the vaccination campaign but with low interest among the public, this opens the way for doses to be lost, Kirilov told Nova Televizia.

However, in no way could it be said that there would be mass discarding of vaccines against Covid-19 available in Bulgaria, he said.

Kirilov said that about 20 000 doses are due to expire at the end of July.

On July 14, Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet agreed to donate 172 500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19 to Bhutan.

“There are negotiations with a number of countries, such as North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, so there will probably be a solution regarding them in the coming weeks,” Kirilov said.

“At European level, we discuss on a weekly basis the possibility of adapting supplies as well as transferring doses between individual countries so that vaccines can be used effectively,” he said.

Kirilov said that from the beginning of June until now, between 60 000 and 70 000 doses have been delivered to Bulgaria on a weekly basis.

He said that since the beginning of July, 77 000 first doses and 65 000 second doses had been administered.

Kirilov said that it was important to achieve the maximum level of vaccination in the coming weeks.

“Vaccination centres can deliver 40 000 to 50 000 doses a day. So it all depends on the desire of the people,” he said.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, July 17 report by Bulgaria’s national information system said that a total of 1 907 247 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 682 in the past day.

The report said that 872 178 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 4576 in the past day.

