Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 6 deaths, 0.47% tests positive

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 169, according to the July 17 report by the national information system.

Of 16 122 tests, 76 – about 0.47 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 873 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7544 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 14 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 84 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 397 160.

There are 736 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of five in the past day, with 91 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

To date, 13 457 medical personnel have tested positive, with no new cases in the past day.

A total of 1 907 247 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 682 in the past day.

The report said that 872 178 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 4576 in the past day.

