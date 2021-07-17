‘Green corridors’ for jabs against Covid-19 in Bulgaria this weekend

Share this: Facebook

There will be “green corridors” for vaccinations against Covid-19 for all comers in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and other places in the country this weekend, according to the national information system.

In Sofia, the regional health inspectorate’s “vaccination bus” will be at the Central Bus Station, open from 9am to 6pm.

There will be mobile immunisation points in the Serdica Centre, Bulgaria Mall, The Mall, Ring Mall and Paradise Mall from 1pm to 6pm.

Other vaccination points in Sofia are at the Assen Zlatatov community centre in Hristo Botev from 1pm to 6pm, and at the House of Culture in Druzhba from 1pm to 6pm.

In Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna, there will be a mobile vaccination point on July 17 and 18 at the entrance to the Sea Garden from 5pm to 9.30pm.

In Pleven, a mobile vaccination point is open on Vuzrazhdane Square from 8am to 1pm.

In the district of Vratsa, vaccination points are open at the municipal markets in Krivodol, Kozloduy and Butan from 8am to noon, and on July 18, there will be a mobile vaccination point at the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.

In the district of Silistra, a mobile team will be at the town hall in the village of Belitsa on July 18 from 9.15am, at the health centre in the village of Shumentsi from 11am, at the community centre in the village of Staro Selo from 11.20am, at the health centre in the village of Zafirovo from 12.30pm and at the town hall in the village of Sokol from 1.15pm.

In the district of Haskovo, a mobile team will be on duty in front of the mayor’s office in the village of Orlovo on July 18 from 10am to 1pm.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe's continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

