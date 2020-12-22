Covid-19 crisis: Close to 13% of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria expect to cut staff

Share this: Facebook

About 12.9 per cent of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria expected in November that they would have to cut staff, in the context of the Covid-19 crisis, according to a poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on December 22.

Among the 3770 businesses polled, about 84.5 per cent said that they expected that their staff numbers would remain unchanged while two per cent expected to increase staff, the NSI said.

The poll is the latest of a special series by the NSI to assess the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis in Bulgaria.

Close to 42 per cent said that their revenue from sale of goods and services in November had decreased compared with October, just more than 46 per cent said that their revenue was unchanged while close to 12 per cent said that their revenue had gone up.

About 52.8 per cent of arts, entertainment and recreation enterprises said that their revenue was down, as did 48.3 per cent in the category including the wholesale and retail trade and food service activities.

Just more than 20 per cent had sent employees on paid leave, 18 per cent went over to teleworking, and 17 per cent sent staff on unpaid leave.

Less than 10 per cent said that they relied on government subsidies.

About 92.5 per cent said that they expected to continue in business, 4.5 per cent said that they would suspend operations temporarily, and 2.1 per cent said that they expected that they would have to shut down.

