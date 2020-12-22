Poll: Three-quarters of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria saw revenue fall m/m in November

Share this: Facebook

About 74.1 per cent of managers of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria said that their revenue fell in November 2020 compared with October, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 22, announcing the results of the latest in a special series of polls to assess the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The NSI said that 23.8 per cent of managers polled said that their revenue did not change compared with October.

Close to half considered offering their clients an alternative period to use their reservations, 66.3 per cent intended cutting the prices of package services and 47.3 per cent the price of overnight stays.

Compared with October, more managers said that they had resorted to responding to the Covid-19 crisis by sending staff on leave – paid or unpaid – cutting salaries and sending employees to work from home.

At the same time, the accommodation establishments that had benefited from government measures to support employers continued to increase for the consecutive month, reaching 31.8 per cent, the NSI said.

The institute said that 44.6 per cent of managers polled planned to continue with their activities, albeit with reduced volume, 28.1 per cent expected to suspend operations temporarily, 21.8 per cent expected to continue operations, while 3.5 per cent foresaw shutting down.

