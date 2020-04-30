Bulgarian railways chooses Siemens consortium to supply new electric locomotives

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on April 30 that it had chosen the Siemens Tron consortium to supply 10 newly-manufactured main line electric locomotives for the railways’ passenger service.

The consortium reached the second stage of the bid, the only one to submit a technical and price offer.

The price proposed by the Siemens Tron consortium was 55.5 million leva excluding value-added tax, lower than that estimated in the tender procedure of 57.5 million leva without VAT.

The price includes the Siemens Smartron model of locomotive, technical support and spare parts and equipment for a period of three years or 600 000km, as well as transportation, insurance and commissioning.



During the negotiations, an extension of the warranty period from 24 to 36 months was additionally agreed, as well as the training for BDZ repair and maintenance personnel for the maintenance of the locomotives.



The deadline for the delivery of the first locomotive has been reduced by up to 10 months and the final delivery is up to 13 months after the contract is signed, BDZ said.

(Photo via bdz.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

Comments

comments