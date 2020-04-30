Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister bans exports of diabetes, schizophrenia and cancer medicines

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on April 30 banning exports of medicines used in the treatment of diabetes, schizophrenia and cancer as well as other serious potentially fatal illnesses.

“A shortage of these drugs on the market will endanger the lives and health of a significant number of patients in Bulgaria,” the Health Ministry said.

Discontinuing therapy assigned to these patients will result in a serious risk to their life and health, and therapy could be changed only after additional laboratory tests and the need to see a physician, which, amid a Covid-19-related emergency, would create an additional risk for these patients, the ministry said.

Moreover, patients suffering from cancer and diabetes fall into the risk categories of patients according to the World Health Organization, citing the data collected on Covid-19, the statement said.

The export of certain products containing ethanol is also prohibited by Ananiev’s order.

Products containing ethanol are widely used for disinfection to prevent the spread of the disease and to protect the lives and health of citizens and health care professionals.

Demand for such products has increased significantly since the announcement of the State of Emergency in Bulgaria, and is still increasing at present, the statement said.

The export ban will remain in force until the State of Emergency ends.



