Bulgarian nationalist party seeks firm to clean eggs off its building

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov’s National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria party is seeking a firm to clean off the eggs that have been hurled at its building in recent weeks, reports on November 7 said.

The egg-throwers clearly have considerable athletic prowess. Some have managed to hurl eggs as high up as the third floor of the five-storey building in central Sofia’s Rakovski Street.

Simeonov, whose party is a constituent member of the United Patriots – the grouping of far-right and ultra-nationalist parties that is the minority partner in Bulgaria’s coalition government – has been the subject of calls for his resignation from government.

Protesting mothers of children with disabilities have objected to Simeonov terming them “shrill women” with “supposedly ill children”. Though he apologised, after several days under pressure from coalition partners, Simeonov continues to be the subject of calls for him to step down from government.

Simeonov also is the subject of calls for his resignation, along with fellow United Patriots co-leader Krassimir Karakachanov, over the allegations that top officials of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad have been issuing falsified documentation to foreigners from Balkan countries showing Bulgarian ancestry, a crucial step to citizenship.

Opponents claim that Simeonov and Karakachanov should take political responsibility for the matter. The issue is complicating the business of Parliament. Two opposition parties are boycotting the formation of a quorum, seeking Simeonov’s resignation. Parliament’s smallest party, the populist Volya, is threatening to join in the denial of a quorum, unless Simeonov steps down by November 9.

Bulgarian media said on November 7 that at the NFSB headquarters, the past three weeks have seen the building pelted with paint, toilet paper, other objects, and, yes, eggs. Cleaning off the eggs from the walls has exceeded the nationalists’ skills set.

The reports said that the nationalists were curious who among the protesters had throwing arms powerful enough to lob eggs three storeys up.

Simeonov is refusing to resign. Any political implications aside, this may do something for egg sales in the vicinity of Rakovski Street, as well as business for the cleaning company of the NFSB’s choice.

(Photo: Sanja Gjenero/sxc.hu)

