EC nod for 120M leva Bulgarian state aid scheme for farmers, grain and oil crop producers

The European Commission (EC) said on March 7 that it had approved a 120 million leva (about 61.3 million euro) Bulgarian scheme to support farmers, producers of grain and oil crops, in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, adopted by the EC in March 2023 and amended in November 2023, to support measures in sectors which are key to accelerate the green transition and reduce fuel dependencies.

Under the scheme, the aid will consist in limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants.

The measure will be open to producers of wheat, barley, rapeseed, corn and sunflower, that are at risk of losing financial liquidity due to the difficulties in the agricultural market provoked by the Russia’s war against Ukraine, the EC said.

Under the Bulgarian scheme, the aid will not exceed 280 000 euro per beneficiary; and will be granted no later than June 30 2024.

The EC concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of an EU member state, in line with the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework.

On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules, the EC said.

(Photo: Andreas Krappweis/ sxc.hu)

