Several Lufthansa flights between Sofia and Frankfurt, Munich cancelled on March 7 – 9

Sofia Airport has announced the cancellation of a number of Lufthansa flights between the Bulgarian capital city and Frankfurt and Munich, respectively.

March 7:

All flights on Lufthansa to and from Frankfurt and Munich cancelled

March 8:

All flights on Lufthansa to and from Frankfurt and Munich cancelled

March 8:

Flight LH1707 departing for Munich at 6.10 am is cancelled.

“We advise you to contact the airline as soon as possible to get details of which next flight you can use,” Sofia Airport said.

Frankfurt Airport said on its website that strike by security staff at Frankfurt Airport has been announced for March 7.

“The strike will cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day. Security checkpoints will remain closed. Originating passengers departing from Frankfurt will thus not be able to pass through the legally required security checks,” Frankfurt Airport said.

“We advise all originating passengers to avoid coming to the airport. Please contact your airline or travel operator for information regarding your flight,” the airport said.

It said that due to a planned strike by the Union ver.di on march 7 and 8, flight disruptions and cancellations for Lufthansa flights will occur at Frankfurt Airport throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to airport via the Internet at www.lufthansa.com.

Munich Airport said that the he service sector union Ver.di had called on ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Cargo and other companies to go on a 60-hour warning strike, ending on March 9 at 7.10am.

“Due to the strike, there will also be considerable restrictions and flight cancellations at Munich Airport. Passengers who are affected by flight cancellations as a result of the Verdi strike will be informed by Lufthansa by email or via the Lufthansa app,” the airport said.

