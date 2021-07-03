Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 16 deaths, 0.5% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Sixteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 083, according to the July 3 daily report by the national information system.

Of 16 184 tests, 82 – about 0.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 983 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 8618 active cases, a decrease of 287 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 352 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 395 282.

There are 1313 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 121 in the past day, with 155 in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 445, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that in the past day, 11 731 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 785 306 since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27 2020.

A total of 818 364 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6189 in the past day.

