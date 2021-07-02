Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Those who got Moderna jab may download updated certificate

Share this: Facebook

Those who have been immunised with the Moderna vaccine, who have completed the vaccination cycle and already have an EU green certificate will be able to download a completely free updated version of the document from July 3 at 10am, state-owned IT firm Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said.

The update of the document applies only to certificates of those who had the Moderna vaccine, the firm said.

The new version may be downloaded from the portal of the National Health Information System at: https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc .

When downloading the new certificate, the system will require entering a personal identity number, ID card number and national reference number or the number of the current European green certificate, Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said.

