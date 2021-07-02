Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Those who got Moderna jab may download updated certificate

Written by on July 2, 2021 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Those who got Moderna jab may download updated certificate

Those who have been immunised with the Moderna vaccine, who have completed the vaccination cycle and already have an EU green certificate will be able to download a completely free updated version of the document from July 3 at 10am, state-owned IT firm Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said.

The update of the document applies only to certificates of those who had the Moderna vaccine, the firm said.

The new version may be downloaded from the portal of the National Health Information System at: https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc.

When downloading the new certificate, the system will require entering a personal identity number, ID card number and national reference number or the number of the current European green certificate, Informatsionno Obsluzhvane said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292