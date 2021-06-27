Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 38 deaths, 825 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 027, according to the June 27 daily report by the national information system.

This figure includes the death of one person, registered on Saturday.

It is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria so far in 2021.

The previous lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week so far in 2021 was 85, in the week ending on June 13.

The highest in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 421 515 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The figure has risen by 510 in the past week.

The June 27 report said that there were 9382 active cases, a decrease of 825 in the past week.

According to the report, 1297 people recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 394 106.

There are 1561 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 185 in the past week, with 196 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

To date, 13 439 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, including two in the past week.

So far, 1 724 896 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 67 854 in the past week. On Saturday, 3107 doses were administered.

A total of 784 995 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure has risen by 37 524 in the past week, and includes 1602 people who completed the vaccination cycle on Saturday.

Of 6499 tests done on Saturday, 28 – about 0.43 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

