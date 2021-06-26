Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 4 deaths, 0.57% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 18 026, according to the June 26 report by the national information system.

Of 14 945 tests done in the past day, 86 – about 0.57 per cent – proved positive.

There are 9370 active cases, 61 fewer in the past day.

The report said that 143 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 394 091.

There are 1565 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 23 in the past day, with 196 in intensive care, a decrease of five over that time.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 439.

The national information system said that to date, 1 721 790 doses of vaccines had been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 289 in the past day.

A total of 783 393 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure includes 7221 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 25.

