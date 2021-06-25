Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Caretaker cabinet ‘working on measures to meet expected new wave in autumn’

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker government says that it is working to prepare a set of measures to meet the expected new wave of coronavirus in the autumn.

The goal is maximum predictability, information security and readiness to overcome it with minimal consequences for the business, the interim administration said at a meeting with representatives of tourism organisations, according to a government statement.

Caretaker Tourism Minister Stella Baltova summarised the work done so far on the targeted state aid for tour operators administered by the Ministry of Tourism, saying that the programme had been expanded to include new candidates, the “Together Again” programme, aimed at all parts of the tourism business, and a number of other initiatives.

New relief measures are also expected, according to the statement.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Gulub Donev gave an assurance that the cabinet is doing everything possible to find more funds to help the tourism business, which is among the most affected, and said that amid a closed economy, Bulgaria is moving towards a smooth and gradual recovery.

The possibility of extending the employment retention measure, known as 60:40, to September and changing the eligibility criteria for applicants was discussed, the statement said.

Gulub said that he expects more than 80 000 employees to be supported by the measure.

The possibilities and conditions for bank loans, as well as the latest measures to support business were discussed with caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov, the statement said.

The issue of increasing the interest in the immunisation process and the pace of vaccination by placing stickers “100% vaccinated” or by incentives – by covering part of the costs for Bulgarians of a holiday in Bulgaria or a visit to a restaurant – also was discussed, according to the statement.

