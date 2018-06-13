BSP on ‘Republic of North Macedonia’: Bulgaria should demand guarantees of no territorial claims

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party said on June 13 that it wants to know what guarantees the Bulgarian government intends demanding that the “Republic of North Macedonia” name will not be a prerequisite for territorial claims on Bulgaria.

Speaking the day after the announcement of the Zaev-Tsipras agreement on ending the dispute over the use of the name “Macedonia” BSP foreign affairs spokesperson Kristian Vigenin said that Bulgaria had recognised its south-western neighbour as the Republic of Macedonia.

“We appreciate the efforts of Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev to close a dispute that has been causing tension in our region for a long time. At the same time, it is recalled that the name of the Republic of Northern Macedonia contains a geographical definition, which contradicts the repeated position of a series of Bulgarian governments and presidents, which must be taken into consideration by the current cabinet,” Vigenin said.

“We want a guarantee that the change of name will not lead to territorial claims regarding the history of our country and the identity of Bulgarian citizens,” Vigenin said.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of Vigenin: bsp.bg)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments