‘Code orange’ dangerous weather alert in western Bulgaria over rain, thunderstorms

A “code orange” dangerous weather warning was issued for June 14 in nine regions in western Bulgaria – Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, the city and district of Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Pazardjik – because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, the country’s meteorology institute said.

Code orange warnings are issued when weather conditions pose risk to health and property. The meteorology institute’s notice said that the short but intensive rain showers were expected to be accompanied by strong winds and, in some areas, hail.

Total rainfall was forecast in the range of 30 to 50 litres per square metre.

The lesser “code yellow” potentially hazardous weather warning was issued because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms in four other regions: Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv and Smolyan.

For the rest of the day on June 13, most of western Bulgaria – all the districts listed above, except Plovdiv – were covered by a “code yellow” warning.

The eastern part of the country, including the Black Sea coast, was expected to see mostly sunny weather on June 13-14, with average temperatures much higher than in western Bulgaria – 33-35C versus 25-28C, the meteorology institute said.

(Photo: Stephen Topp/flickr.com)

