Bulgaria annual CPI records 2.6% inflation in May

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 2.6 per cent inflation in May, up 0.6 percentage points compared to a month earlier, as well as 0.3 per cent inflation on a monthly basis, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on June 13.

In monthly terms, it was the tenth time that consumer prices rose in the past 12 months. Food prices were 0.2 per cent higher compared to April and non-food prices were up 0.8 per cent, while services prices shrank by 0.1 per cent.

Compared to May 2017, food prices were two per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 2.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded an increase of 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in May showed a 2.3 per cent increase.

Food and beverage prices were 1.7 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing has increased by 3.2 per cent and transportation costs were 2.8 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 49.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

