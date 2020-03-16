Coronavirus: 22 departures, 22 arriving flights cancelled at Sofia Airport on March 17

A total of 22 departing flights and 22 arriving flights that had been scheduled for Sofia Airport on March 17 have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website.
Sofia Airport announced last week, as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, that only passengers were being admitted to the airport’s two terminals.
The list of cancelled departures on Tuesday is:
- Amsterdam (FB461/KL3076 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with KLM Airlines)
- Athens (FB807/A31151 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with Aegean Airlines)
- Berlin (FB319 by Bulgaria Air)
- Brussels (FB407A by Bulgaria Air)
- Istanbul (TK1030 by Turkish Airlines)
- Kyiv (7W756/FB1512/PS9056 by Wind Rose Aviation, codeshare with Bulgaria Air and Ukraine International)
- Madrid (W64401 by Wizz Air)
- Malta (W64365 by Wizz Air)
- Milan (FR6323 by Ryanair)
- Moscow (SU2061/FB1363 by Aeroflot, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)
- Munich (LH1705/TP7543 by Lufthansa, codeshare with TAP Portugal)
- Prague (FB301/OK4851 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with CSA Czech Airlines)
- Stutgart (EW2499 by Eurowings)
- Tel Aviv (W64427 by Wizz Air and LY552 by El Al)
- Vienna (OS806/KM2207UA9836 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with Air Malta and United Airlines; OE183 by Laudamotion; OS806/TP8709 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with TAP Portugal; OS796 by Austrian Airlines)
- Warsaw (LO632 and LO634 by LOT Polish Airlines)
- Zurich (FB491 by Bulgaria Air)
The list of cancelled arrivals on Tuesday is:
- Amsterdam (FB462/KL3077 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with KLM Airlines)
- Athens (FB808/A31150 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with Aegean Airlines)
- Berlin (FB320 by Bulgaria Air)
- Brussels (FB408A by Bulgaria Air)
- Istanbul (TK1029 by Turkish Airlines)
- Kyiv (7W755/FB1511 by Wind Rose Aviation, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)
- Malta (W64366 by Wizz Air)
- Milan (FR6324 by Ryanair)
- Moscow (SU2060/FB1364 by Aeroflot, codeshare with Bulgaria Air)
- Munich (LH1704/AC9375/LX3818/SK3746/TP7544/UA9134 by Lufthansa, codeshare with Air Canada, Swiss, Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Portugal and United Airlines)
- Prague (FB302/OK4850/CY4302 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with CSA Czech Airlines and Cyprus Airways)
- Stutgart (EW2498 by Eurowings)
- Tel Aviv (FB572A/JU7715 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with Air Serbia; LY551 by El Al; W64428 by Wizz Air)
- Vienna (OE182 by Laudamotion; OS805 by Austrian Airlines; OS795/KM2198/UA9832 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with Air Malta and United Airlines; OS799 by Austrian Airlines, codeshare with TAP Portugal)
- Warsaw (LO631 and LO633 by LOT Polish Airlines)
- Zurich (FB492/CY4492 by Bulgaria Air, codeshare with Cyprus Airways)
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.