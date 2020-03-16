Coronavirus: Bulgarian railways suspends international trains from March 17

March 16, 2020

As of March 17, the movement of all international trains through the border crossings of Bulgaria will be stopped because of the measures against the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, state railways BDZ said.

However, some trains will continue to run up to border crossing points.

Trains that are cancelled include the Sofia-Belgrade-Sofia express and the Vidin-Craiova-Vidin fast train.

The train connecting Sofia and Thessaloniki will run up to the Kulata border checkpoint.

The train connecting Sofia and Bucharest will run up to Rousse.

The Sofia-Istanbul train already was cancelled on March 11. The train runs as far as Svilengrad.

