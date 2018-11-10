Foreign Minister: Bulgarian PM Borissov to visit US in early 2019

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov will pay an official visit to the United States at the beginning of 2019, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in a radio interview on November 10.

Zaharieva was interviewed by Bulgarian National Radio after she returned from a visit to the US, where those she met included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

She said that many times during her visit, she was thanked for the constructive role that Bulgaria was playing the region, and the US was willing to work with Bulgaria to boost security in the region and to assist the country’s neighbours achieve their European prospects.

Zaharieva said that the topic of the Balkans was extensively discussed with Pompeo and Bolton.

The talks had included a positive assessment of Bulgaria’s role “and even a request for an opinion about the situation in the region”, she said.

Bulgarian media, commenting on Zaharieva’s announcement of the planned visit to the US by Borissov, said that should it go ahead, the Prime Minister would have a better chance of a photo opportunity with US president Donald Trump. At the UN General Assembly opening in September 2018, Borissov approached Trump, getting only fleeting attention.

