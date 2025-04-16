South African embassy in Bulgaria’s capital announces closure of consular services

The South African embassy in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has stopped providing consular services, the embassy said in a Facebook post on April 16, quoting a media statement by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

This decision, which took effect on March 17, had been made as part of a broader restructuring of consular services to better serve South African citizens globally, the statement said.

“We understand that this change may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologise for any disruption it may cause,” it said.

The statement said that South African citizens and Bulgarian citizens alike, are encouraged to use the services of the South African embassy in Athens, Greece for all consular needs, including passport applications, visa inquiries, and other related services.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the South African community in Bulgaria during this transition,” the statement said.

“South Africa reaffirms its commitment to the people and Government of Bulgaria. South Africa will continue to engage and cooperate with the Bulgarian Embassy in South Africa.”

(Photo: South African embassy’s Facebook page)