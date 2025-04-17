Eurostat: Slower increase in egg prices in EU over the past year

In March 2025, the price of eggs in the EU was on average 6.7 per cent higher than in March 2024, the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat said on April 17, the eve of the Easter 2025 weekend.

Among the EU countries, the highest increase in annual inflation for eggs was recorded in Czechia (+46.0 per cent in March 2025 compared with March 2024), followed by Slovakia (+29.8 per cent) and Hungary (+26.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the price of eggs decreased the most in the Netherlands (-3.6 per cent), Luxembourg (-3.2 per cent) and Greece (-2.0 per cent).

Egg prices have registered increases so far in 2025 (3.4 per cent in January and 4.1 per cent in February) compared to the same periods in 2024.

The year 2024 saw negative rates of change in 10 out of 12 months when compared with 2023. However, these increases were smaller compared to those registered in 2022 and 2023, where all months between April 2022 and September 2023 had double-digit increases. The largest was 31.2 per cent in February 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

(Main photo: Vassia Atanassova – Spiritia)