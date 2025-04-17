The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s Easter weekend weather outlook: Warmer temperatures, some rain

The Sofia Globe staff

The weather outlook for Bulgaria’s four-day Easter holiday from April 18 to 21 is for warmer temperatures but also some rain, according to the country’s meteorological bureau.

On April 18, the skies will be mostly cloudy, with short-term rain, mainly in the afternoon in north-western and central northern Bulgaria, the meteorological bureau said.

For April 18, the Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued because of forecast rain in the districts of Sofia city, Sofia district, Plovdiv and Lovech.

Minimum temperatures will be between 6° and 11°, and maximums, between 18° and 23°.

On April 19, there will also be rain in eastern parts of Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will drop by a further 2-3 degrees.

On April 20, there will be more sunny hours, around and after noon in places there will be rain and thunder. Daytime temperatures will increase, with a national average of 22° forecast.

Monday is forecast to be partyly cloudy, again with a national average maximum temperature of 22°.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)

