Bulgaria to participate in Nato multinational exercise Dacian Spring in Romania

About 4000 military personnel and 913 technical assets from 10 allied countries, including Bulgaria, are to participate in the Nato multinational exercise Dacian Spring 2025 (DASP 25) in Romania from May 5 to 23, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said on April 17.

Apart from Bulgaria, the other participating countries are Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

The exercise is planned and led by Headquarters Multinational Division South-East (MND-SE HQ) and will be simultaneously conducted in Smârdan, Cincu, Capu Midia, Bogata and Frecăței Training Areas.

DASP 25 is attended by structures belonging to all Romanian Armed Forces’ Services – land forces, air forces, naval forces, and cyber defence structures, alongside forces assigned by Headquarters Multinational Brigade South-East and allied contingents, that will contribute to the development of reaction capacity and interoperability within allied context, the ministry said.

The main goal of the exercise is rehearsing a collective defence operation and strengthening the integration of the participating forces into the command & control architecture of HQ MND-SE.

The deployment of a Belgian maneuver battalion on Romanian territory within DASP 25 will be the first-of-its-kind.

The first military personnel entered Romania on April 16, through Nădlac border crossing point, and were to travel by road to Bogata Training Area.

“For the smooth conduct of DASP 25, the national authorities, together with the Nato allies, are taking all necessary measures to minimize the impact on local communities and road traffic, the displacements taking place predominantly at night,” the ministry said.

Nato exercises, such as DASP 25, are defensive and transparent and conducted in full compliance with Romania’s international commitments, it said.

(Archive photo: Headquarters Multinational Division South East: HQ MNDSE)