Wine consumption, production in EU decrease

Wine consumption in the European Union in 2024 was 5.2 per cent lower than the five-year average, while vinified production in the EU last year was 3.5 per cent lower than in 2023, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine’s (OIV) State of the World Vine and Wine Sector in 2024 report.

In 2024, the EU represented a wine market of 103.6 millions of hectolitres (mhl), accounting for 48 per cent of the world’s consumption, according to the report, which was released on April 15.

This figure reflects a significant decrease of 2.8 per cent compared to the previous year and a decline of 5.2 per cent compared to the five-year average, OIV said.

“This decline is attributed to an overall reduction in wine consumption observed in some of the major traditional wine-consuming countries,” it said.

Within the EU, France, Italy, and Germany are by far the largest wine markets.

France maintains its position as the largest European consuming country in 2024, with an estimated consumption of 23.0 mhl, marking a 3.6 per cent decrease from 2023 and 4.9 per cent below the five-year average.

Italy, the second-largest market in the EU and third globally, saw a consumption level of 22.3 mhl in 2024, a volume in line with 2023 (+0.1 per cent) and 3.6 per cent below the five-year average.

Germany, the third-largest EU market, has an estimated consumption volume of 17.8 mhl in 2024, which represents a significant decline of 3.0 per cent over 2023.

OIV said that in 2024, global wine consumption is estimated at 214.2 million hectolitres, down 3.3 per cent from 2023’s already low level.

“Declining demand across major markets, coupled with high average prices – driven by low production volumes and the lingering effects of past inflation – made for a challenging year. However, some key markets showed resilience despite these difficulties,” the report said.

Vinified production in the EU in 2024 is estimated at 138.3 mhl, which marks a decrease of 3.5 per cent compared to 2023.

“This represents the lowest production volume recorded since the beginning of the century, behind even 2017 (141.5 mhl),” the report said.

“The 2024 data highlight the significant impact of climate change on the EU wine regions, with vineyards facing a wide range of climatic disruptions,” it said.

The report said that while some areas experienced severe drought and hydric stress, others were affected by unprecedented heavy rainfall and destructive storms

“These extreme weather conditions have led to increased disease pressure, vineyard damage, and challenging grape cultivation conditions. These impacts were spread unevenly and some regions benefited from relatively favourable weather conditions, yielding average harvest volumes.”

OIV said that for the second consecutive year, extreme climatic conditions and consequent disease pressure severely impacted vineyards worldwide, leading to a historically low global wine production.

As in 2023, these circumstances were further exacerbated by economic and market pressures.

In 2024, the total output fell to 225.8 million hectolitres – the lowest in over 60 years – down 4.8 per cent compared to the previous year, the report said.

(Photo: Patrick Kennedy)

