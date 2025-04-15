FDI in Bulgaria in January-February 2025 was 685.6M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of the year stood at 685.6 million euro, the equivalent of 0.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 15.

In January-February 2024, FDI was 768.2 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 260.2 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 9.3 million euro (compared to an outflow of 30.8 million euro in January-February 2024) and the BNB figures showed 579.2 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 554.4 million euro for the first two months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 1.7 million euro, compared to an inflow of 1.5 million euro in January-February 2024.

The central bank data showed 97.1 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 244.6 million euro in the first two months of 2024. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 37.4 million euro in January-February, compared to 53.8 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

