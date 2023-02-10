Unicef Bulgaria launches fundraiser to support children and families hit by earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

Unicef Bulgaria said on February 10 that it was launching a fundraising campaign to help the children and families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

“Thousands of children and families remain at risk and need urgent support,” Unicef Bulgaria said.

Unicef is working with partners in both countries to provide vulnerable children with critical services such as winter clothing, safe water, child protection and psycho-social support, it said.

Regarding child protection, Unicef is working to identify separated and unaccompanied children and work to reunite them with family, as well as providing children with psychosocial support as many children were likely traumatized by the earthquake.

Everyone can support Unicef’s efforts by sending an SMS with the text Unicef to 1021 and donating five leva one-off. VAT and fees are not charged to subscribers of all mobile operators. Everyone can also donate to the bank account of Unicef Bulgaria with IBAN: BG34RZBB91551065034919 with the description EARTHQUAKE.

Christina de Bruin, Unicef Representative in Bulgaria, said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the disaster’s scale and consequences.

“Unicef is on the ground, working day and night to provide lifesaving assistance to the children and families in Türkiye and Syria affected by the earthquakes,” De Bruin said.

“With the help of our donors, Unicef can support children and their families when they need it the most. Help us respond to this crisis and ensure a brighter future for the children impacted,” she said.

(Photos: Unicef)

