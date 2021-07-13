Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 2 deaths, 0.56% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid1-9 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 144, according to the July 13 report by the national information system.

Of 14 723 tests done, 83 – about 0.56 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 545 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7873 are active. The latter figure is a decrease of 133 in the past day.

The report said that 212 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 396 528.

There are 746 patients in hospital, a decrease of 80 in the past day, with 95 in intensive care, a decrease of nine.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 452.

The report said that 8427 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on Monday, bringing the total to 1 860 993.

A total of 852 240 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3448 on July 12, according to the report.

