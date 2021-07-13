NSI: Bulgaria’s exports in January – May 2021 up 19.% y/y

Share this: Facebook

In the period January – May 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 26 355.3 million leva, about 19.4 per cent more than in the same period of 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 13, citing preliminary data.

In May 2021 alone, the total exports of goods added up to 5 084.7 million leva, an increase of 32.3 per cent compared with May 2020, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2021 was 29 158.0 million leva (at CIF prices), 23.1 per cent more than in January – May 2020.

In May 2021, the total imports of goods increased by 46.7 per cent compared with May 2020, adding up to 5 991.3 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – May 2021, amounting to 2 802.7 million leva.

In May 2021, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 906.6 million leva.

These figures come against the background of the downturn in trade in 2020 resulting from the Covid-19 crisis.

