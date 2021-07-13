Covid-19 in Bulgaria: All but 3 districts are green zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-five out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 green zones, meaning an infection rate of less than 20 per 100 000 population, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending July 11.

Three districts are yellow zones, meaning an infection rate between 20 and 59.9 per 100 population.

These three districts are the city of Sofia (23) district of Sofia (32) and Vidin (23).

The districts with the lowest rates of infection are Kurdzhali and Yambol, both four per 100 000 population.

In the district of Plovdiv, the infection rate is nine per 100 000 population, in Varna 13, Bourgas 14 and in the district of Rousse, six per 100 000 population.

The NCIPD report a week earlier showed 24 out of 28 districts as green zones.

The situation shown in the latest report is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 red zone – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

