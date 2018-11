Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Interior Ministry structures are to hold an exercise in central Sofia from noon until 7.30pm on November 11 2018, the ministry said in a brief statement.

It said that the exercise would be carried out in the region of the Grand Hotel Sofia.

The object of the exercise was to “optimise the professional training of employees,” the ministry said.

(Photo: Deensel)

