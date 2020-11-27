Covid-19: Foreign tourist arrivals in Bulgaria in October 2020 down 67.7% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of arrivals of visitors from abroad in Bulgaria for holidays in October 2020 was 67.7 per cent lower than in October 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 27, noting that the figures came in the context of the continuing Covid-19 epidemic situation.

Overall, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad in Bulgaria was 45.3 per cent lower than in October 2019, the NSI said.

Business trips were down by 57.7 per cent year-on-year, while in the “other” category – including transit trips – the figure was down by 22.5 per cent compared with October 2019.

Holiday trips made up about 21 per cent of the visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in October 2020, while the “other” category accounted for 64.4 per cent and business trips 14.5 per cent.

The NSI said that trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria were 4.2 per cent higher than in October 2019.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

