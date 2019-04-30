Unemployment in Bulgaria 4.6% in March 2019, youth unemployment up

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.6 per cent in March 2019, down from 4.7 per cent a month earlier and from 5.3 per cent in March 2018, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on April 30.

The March 2019 percentage of unemployment in Bulgaria represented about 154 000 people, compared with 178 000 in March 2018.

Eurostat said that youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 13.4 per cent in March 2019 (about 20 000 under-25s), compared with 12.8 per cent in February 2019 (19 000 under-25s) and 13.1 per cent in March 2018 (about 20 000 people).

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

