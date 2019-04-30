Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria improved in April 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found the business climate in Bulgaria in April 2019 improved with comparison with March.

In March and February, the monthly polls had found the business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged. In January, the business climate was seen as slightly improved compared with December.

The NSI said on April 30 that the business climate indicator increased by 1.9 percentage points compared with March, with improvements in the business conjunctures in industry, construction and the service sector, while in the retail trade, it was about the same as the previous month.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments