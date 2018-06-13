Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Coalition government is stable

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s coalition government is stable and an intended vote of no confidence by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party will fail, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on June 13.

The BSP said on June 12 that it would table a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government on the grounds of security issues.

The party has not specified what these issues are, but there have been a number of high-profile controversies recently, such as an episode in which an escapee from jail was not found for weeks, instead dying in a shootout with another criminal, posthumously revealed to be a police informer.

The government also has been criticised after a fatal helicopter crash in which two pilots died when an ageing Soviet-made helicopter fell to the ground, allegedly the result of a technical failure. The accident has again revived deep concerns about the outmoded and under-equipped state of Bulgaria’s armed forces.

