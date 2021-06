New report gives breakdown of causes of deaths in Bulgaria in 2020 By The Sofia Globe staff

A report released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on June 25 gives a breakdown of the causes of the 124 735 deaths in Bulgaria in 2020.

The rest of this article is available only to supporters of The Sofia Globe on patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

(Photo of the main entrance to Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.