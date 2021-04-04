Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 857 deaths, 67 920 doses of vaccines administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 857 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 507, according to figures posted by the national information system on April 4.

The figure of 857 includes the 203 deaths registered on March 30 that, according to Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, dated from a four-day period.

It includes 69 deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date is 352 259, an increase of 24 489 in the past week.

Since the March 28 report by the national information system, the number of active cases has risen by 2961, to a current total of 69 177.

There are 10 521 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 577 in the past week, with 758 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

A total of 436 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 12 129, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

According to the figures in the report, 20 671 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 269 575.

A total of 502 078 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 67 920 in the past week and 3993 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 100 564 people had received a second dose, including 12 798 in the past week.

The April 4 report said that of 10 648 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1919 – about 18 per cent – proved positive.

