Bulgaria’s Health Minister: 203 Covid-19 deaths reported on March 30 date from 4 days

The 203 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive in Bulgaria reported by the national information system on March 30 date from four days, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said.

He said that he had looked into the matter, after the report showed the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in several days, and found that the total reported on March 30 represented 28 deaths on March 26, 38 on March 27, 66 on March 28 and 71 on March 29.

It was not immediately clear if the reports for these previous days would be adjusted, or whether the figure of 203 would remain in place in the March 30 report.

In 2020, a pattern was established of lower figures for deaths reported on Mondays, followed by higher figures on Tuesdays. At the time, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev attributed this to lags in districts reporting their figures.

In other news regarding the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria:

Responding to Angelov’s statement at a March 30 briefing that from April 1, restaurants with outdoor areas would be allowed to re-open them, the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria called for continued compensation.

The association expressed fears that being allowed to open outdoor areas could leave them without state aid, while operating only these areas would not earn them enough to sustain their businesses.

It also called for nightclubs to be allowed to re-open as of April 15.

In a Facebook post on March 29, Angelov said that the supervisory board of the National Health Insurance Fund had decided that the issuance of a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 would be free of charge.

The printing of the certificate could be done by the vaccination centres and by the general practitioners, when the vaccinated person does not have an electronic signature, Angelov said.

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency said on March 30 that firms that had received working capital support must submit a report on the funds used up to March 29 2021.

If no report is submitted, the company will have to reimburse the funds.

The agency posted on its site a sample reporting document.

Firms have to include in the report, among other items, a brief description of the nature of the project activity carried out to address the lack of funds or lack of liquidity resulting from the Covid-19 epidemic; a brief description of the costs incurred; and the period during which the expenditure was incurred.

