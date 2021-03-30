Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy: ‘Green corridor’ for vaccinations until April 4

Share this: Facebook

The “green corridor” for vaccinations against Covid-19 at the Military Medical Academy in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will remain open until April 4 inclusive, the academy said on March 30.

Vaccinations will be available for all comers, with no need for an appointment.

On weekdays, the “green corridor” will be open on weekdays from 8am to 6pm, and at the weekend, from 9am to 5pm.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used.

Vaccinations according to the national electronic register, revaccinations and immunisations of planned target groups are continuing, the Military Medical Academy said.

