NSI poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in March

The business climate in Bulgaria improved in March 2021, according to a regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on March 30.

The total business climate indicator increased by 2.1 percentage points compared with February as a result of increased indicators in all four sectors polled – industry, construction, retail trade and services, the NSI said.

The institute said that in industry, the indicator was up by 1.2 percentage points, with managers more favourable about the current situation of their businesses.

The indicator in the construction sector was up by 3.8 percentage points, a result of managers being more optimistic and reporting an increase in the inflow of new orders over the past month.

The retail trade indicator was up by 1.7 percentage points, with managers taking a more favourable view of the situation of their businesses, and with positive expectations about the next three months.

The NSI said that in the service sector, the indicator was up by 2.7 percentage points, with managers more favourable in their assessments and expectations, and their opinions about demand for services over the next three months also improved.