Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 33 more deaths, active cases rise by 976

Thirty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9594, according to the February 13 daily report by the national information system.

Of 11 164 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 966 – about 8.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 229 010 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

The national information system said that 522 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 196 204.

There are 23 212 active cases, an increase of 976 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3317 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 20 in the past day, with 304 in intensive care, an increase of 11.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9818.

A total of 3571 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 74 694. A total of 20 571 people have received a second dose, according to the national information system.

