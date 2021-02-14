Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 297 deaths, 18 304 doses of vaccine administered

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s death toll among people who had tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 297 in the past week to a total of 9608, according to the February 14 daily report by the national information system.

The number of confirmed cases rose in the past seven days by 5964, to a total to date of 229 516, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 23 315 active cases, an increase of 2265 in the past week.

The national information system said that 196 593 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 3402 in the past week.

There are 3375 patients in hospital, an increase of 242 in the past week, with 302 in intensive care, an increase of 21.

A total of 174 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 9834.

A total of 18 304 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to 75 320.

The national information system said that 3282 people had received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the past week, bringing the total to 9834.

